Henry Ellenson: Knocks down eight shots
Ellenson posted 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to Stockton.
Ellenson continues to be a strong member of Raptors 905. He's averaged 21.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, and his shooting helps carry the weight with a 52.3 percent rate.
