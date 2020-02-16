Henry Ellenson: Knocks down eight shots

Ellenson posted 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to Stockton.

Ellenson continues to be a strong member of Raptors 905. He's averaged 21.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, and his shooting helps carry the weight with a 52.3 percent rate.