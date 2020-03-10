Henry Ellenson: Lifts 905 to victory
Ellenson supplied a team-high 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, six assists and one block across 37 minutes Monday in the 905's 124-120 win over the Skyhawks.
Since being acquired from Long Island in late January, Ellenson has quickly asserted himself as a go-to option for the 905. Through his 15 games with his new team, Ellenson is averaging 22.8 points, 9.2 boards, 3.8 assists and 2.9 treys in 36.5 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...