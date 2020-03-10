Play

Henry Ellenson: Lifts 905 to victory

Ellenson supplied a team-high 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, six assists and one block across 37 minutes Monday in the 905's 124-120 win over the Skyhawks.

Since being acquired from Long Island in late January, Ellenson has quickly asserted himself as a go-to option for the 905. Through his 15 games with his new team, Ellenson is averaging 22.8 points, 9.2 boards, 3.8 assists and 2.9 treys in 36.5 minutes.

