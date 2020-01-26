Henry Ellenson: Paces squad in points

Ellenson posted a team-high 31 points (10-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in Friday's G League win over Memphis.

Ellenson was traded to Raptors 905 on Tuesday, and he's made quite the impact already with 56 points and 22 rebounds over two games. The 23-year-old looks like he'll be a starter for the G League squad moving forward.