Ellenson recorded 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes in Thursday's 117-92 win over G League Salt Lake City.

Ellenson has started at center in every G League game this season. He's shooting plenty, averaging 12.7 field-goal attempts and 7.3 three-pointers per game, connecting on 46.1 percent and 36.4 percent respectively. The 24-year-old has added 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assist per game as well.