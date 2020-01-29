Henry Ellenson: Takes step back in scoring

Ellenson posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists across 30 minutes in Wednesday's G League win over Grand Rapids.

Ellenson led the team in scoring over the last three games, but despite starting this contest as well, he barely shot and was inefficient when he did. The 23-year-old was still effective with a team-high eight assists, but hopefully, these scoring woes don't last long.