Henry Ellenson: Waived by Brooklyn

Ellenson was waived by the Nets on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ellenson, who was on a two-way contract, had seen very little action for the Nets, totaling two points, six rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes. While he won't be playing for the parent club, there's a chance he'll still latch on in the G League.

