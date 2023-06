The Pelicans declined Jones' $1.8 million team option for 2023-24 on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While Jones will enter the summer as an unrestricted free agent, the Pelicans are reportedly looking to work toward a long-term extension. The 24-year-old forward averaged 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 29.5 minutes across 66 games in 2022-23. Jones' strong perimeter defense should garner interest from plenty of teams in free agency.