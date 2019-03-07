Hollis Thompson: Enjoys career night

Thompson tallied 27 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Northern Arizona's 114-100 victory over the South Bay on Tuesday.

The scoring haul was a G League career high for Thompson, who typically plays more of a supporting role offensively for the Suns. In 24 outings with Northern Arizona this season, the 6-foot-8 swingman is averaging 15.8 points (on 40.9 percent shooting from the field), 6.5 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.5 triples and 1.0 steal in 33.8 minutes per game.

