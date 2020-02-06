Hollis Thompson: Logs 12 minutes in season debut
Thompson scored two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and grabbed four rebounds in Wednesday's win over Northern Arizona.
Though Thompson struggled with his shot in the victory, his presence on the court was a welcome sight as the NBA veteran had not previously played this season due to a lingering hip injury. Thompson averaged 16.6 points and 6.3 rebounds in 30 G League games with Northern Arizona last season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...