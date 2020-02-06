Play

Hollis Thompson: Logs 12 minutes in season debut

Thompson scored two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and grabbed four rebounds in Wednesday's win over Northern Arizona.

Though Thompson struggled with his shot in the victory, his presence on the court was a welcome sight as the NBA veteran had not previously played this season due to a lingering hip injury. Thompson averaged 16.6 points and 6.3 rebounds in 30 G League games with Northern Arizona last season.

