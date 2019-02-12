Hollis Thompson: Only misses one game due to illness

Thompson (illness) returned to the court Friday, finishing the game with 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Thompson missed one game with an illness, but was able to return within the week. The veteran power forward has started for Northern Arizona since being acquired in mid-December, and is averaging 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals on an average of 34.3 minutes per contest.