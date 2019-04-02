Hollis Thompson: Signs with German team

Thompson agreed to a contract Tuesday with German club Crailsheim Merlins, TrendBasket.net reports.

Thompson recently wrapped up his season with the G League's Northern Arizona Suns, during which he averaged 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 triples in 34.0 minutes per game over 30 appearances. With the swingman apparently garnering no interest from NBA teams for a late-season callup, he'll play overseas for the next few months before returning stateside.