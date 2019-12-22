Hollis Thompson: Still out with injury
Thompson (hip) has not seen the court through Stockton's first 17 games of the season.
Thompson suffered a hip injury in October and has not returned to the court since. The veteran remains active on Stockton's roster, but no word has been given on when he may be able to return to action.
