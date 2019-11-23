Hollis Thompson: Yet to play this season
Thompson has been unable to take the court this season due to right hip bursitis.
Thompson signed with Sacramento in October but was waived after the hip injury prevented him from playing in the preseason. Though he is now on Stockton's roster, it remains unclear when Thompson will be able to return to action. In 30 games with Northern Arizona last season, the veteran averaged 16.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest. He has not played in an NBA game since the 2016-17 campaign.
