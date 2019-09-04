Hornets' Ahmed Hill: Lands two-way with Charlotte

Hill agreed to a two-way contract with the Hornets on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As a fifth-year senior at Virginia Tech last season, Hill averaged 13.1 points on 10.6 shots, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 35.3 minutes. He appeared in six summer league games for the Nets and averaged 6.8 points on 4.8 shots, plus 2.3 rebounds in 18.2 minutes. In signing a two-way deal, he should spend the majority of the upcoming season in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm.