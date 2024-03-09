The Hornets recalled Pokusevski from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Saturday.
Pokusevski will return to the NBA after a short stint in the G League. However, the 21-year-old big man is unlikely to receive significant playing time for the Hornets.
