Pokusevski agreed to a contract with Charlotte on Tuesday after being waived by Oklahoma City last week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Pokusevski, the 17th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, has dealt with a myriad of injuries across three-plus seasons in Oklahoma City. However, the 22-year-old, 7-foot Serbian flashed potential in 24 healthy contests as a starter last year, posting 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks on 45.2/39.5/70.4 percent shooting. A skinny frame likely precludes him from evolving into a full-time center despite his height, but he will likely take priority over JT Thor for third-string minutes in the Hornets' frontcourt moving forward. He is a candidate to ramp up with Charlotte's G League affiliate as well.