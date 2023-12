Bailey is available for Monday's game in Toronto, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Bailey made just his second appearance of the campaign Saturday, scoring three points in seven minutes. He'll be available once again Monday and could crack the rotation, given Gordon Hayward (illness), Miles Bridges (not injury related), Mark Williams (back), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Frank Ntilikina (lower leg), Cody Martin (knee) and Nathan Mensah (personal) are all unavailable.