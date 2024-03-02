Bailey has been called up by the Hornets from the G League Greensboro Swarm on Saturday. He will be available to face the Raptors on Sunday.

The Hornets are bolstering their backcourt depth ahead of Sunday's game at Toronto and have chosen to call up both Bailey and Leaky Black due to the confirmed absences of Seth Curry (ankle) and Cody Martin (ankle). The 19-year-old Bailey has made just three appearances at the NBA level this season and is not expected to see significant minutes Sunday despite the call-up.