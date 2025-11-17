Hornets' Antonio Reeves: Back to Charlotte
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Charlotte recalled Reeves from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.
Reeves joined the Swarm for a morning practice and was immediately recalled. The two-way player hasn't been a regular part of the Charlotte rotation this season and could be in store for frequent assignments to the G League throughout the season.
