Hornets' Antonio Reeves: Recalled from G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Hornets recalled Reeves from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.
With the G League Winter Showcase coming to a close, Reeves is joining the Hornets ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Wizards. However, Reeves is averaging just 8.8 minutes per game over six appearances with Charlotte.
