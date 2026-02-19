site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Antonio Reeves: Recalled to NBA
The Hornets have recalled Reeves from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Thursday.
With the Hornets coming out of the break, Reeves is being called upon to provide the team with emergency depth. He'll likely be back with the Swarm in the near future.
