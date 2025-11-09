Hornets' Antonio Reeves: Transferred to NBA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Hornets transferred Reeves back from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday.
Reeves will rejoin the parent club ahead of Monday's game against the Lakers. The two-way player has appeared in two G League outings with the Swarm so far this season, averaging 23.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 36.2 minutes per contest.
