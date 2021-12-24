Kulboka totaled 28 points (9-11 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 122-118 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Kulboka's lethal three point shot was on full display during Monday's win, and he is now shooting 45.2 percent from three on 5.6 attempts per game. Across 13 games with Greensboro, the 23-year-old is averaging 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 24.9 minutes per game.