Hornets' Arnoldas Kulboka: Selected by Charlotte

Kulboka was selected by the Hornets with the 55th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Kulboka is a 6-foot-10 small forward with a versatile offensive skill set. He s currently playing for the club Brose Bamberg in Germany and is expected to stay overseas for two more years before making a move to the NBA, so the Hornets will have to hold onto his rights until then.

Our Latest Stories