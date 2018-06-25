Hornets' B.J. Johnson: Signs with Hornets' summer league squad
Johnson will join the Hornets for summer league, Mike Jensen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The La Salle product worked out for a handful of teams prior to the draft but went undrafted after a productive senior campaign during which he averaged 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
