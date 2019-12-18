Biyombo scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 110-102 win over the Kings.

The veteran center now has double-doubles in back-to-back games and three of his last five, averaging 10.0 points, 11.8 boards, 1.2 assists and 0.6 blocks in 25.0 minutes over that stretch. Biyombo's lack of rejections limits his fantasy utility, but he's developed some deep-league value since moving into Charlotte's starting lineup.