Biyombo registered two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 102-94 win at Atlanta.

Biyombo posted a 16-point, 12-rebound performance on Jan. 1 against the Grizzlies, but he has been struggling since then -- despite being a regular name in the starting five, Biyombo's not doing much aside from grabbing rebounds at a decent rate and swatting a few shots here and there. In seven starts, he is averaging 8.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 blocks across 28 minutes per game.