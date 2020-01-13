Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Available to return
Biyombo (nose) left Sunday's game against the Suns but is available to return.
Biyombo was hit in the nose during the second quarter of Sunday's game, but he was able to return to the bench later and is available to play. The 27-year-old had recorded three points and seven rebounds prior to his exit.
