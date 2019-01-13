Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Blocks three shots Saturday
Biyombo produced four points (2-3 FG), 10 rebounds, three blocks, and one assist in 25 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 loss to Sacramento.
Biyombo continues to start for the Hornets in the absence of Cody Zeller (hand). He managed to block three shots and pull down 10 rebounds but that is where the good news ends. It appears Biyombo and Willy Hernangomez are simply going to cut into each other's value until Zeller returns, making both of them very difficult to roster in anything but a deeper format.
