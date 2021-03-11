Biyombo isn't starting Thursday's game against Detroit.
Biyombo had started each of the last four games with Cody Zeller unavailable due to a hip injury. However, Biyombo will retreat to a bench role Thursday with Zeller back in the starting five.
