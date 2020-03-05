The Hornets will start Cody Zeller at center Thursday against the Nuggets, Jack Duffy of The Painted Lines reports.

Biyombo started three straight games from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, but he moved to the bench for Tuesday's matchup against the Spurs and was a DNP-CD. It appears the Hornets are employing a rotation at center that leaves one of Biyombo or Zeller out of the rotation each night, as Zeller was previously a DNP-CD in each of Biyombo's three starts. Considering that precedent, there's a good chance Biyombo could fail to see the floor again Thursday.