Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Could be DNP-CD again
The Hornets will start Cody Zeller at center Thursday against the Nuggets, Jack Duffy of The Painted Lines reports.
Biyombo started three straight games from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, but he moved to the bench for Tuesday's matchup against the Spurs and was a DNP-CD. It appears the Hornets are employing a rotation at center that leaves one of Biyombo or Zeller out of the rotation each night, as Zeller was previously a DNP-CD in each of Biyombo's three starts. Considering that precedent, there's a good chance Biyombo could fail to see the floor again Thursday.
More News
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Shifting to bench•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Draws third straight start•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Well-rounded line as starter•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Rejoins starting five•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Enters starting five•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...