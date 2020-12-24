Biyombo could become the Hornets' starting center for the immediate future with Cody Zeller out with a broken hand, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Coach James Borrego said he's "comfortable" with Biyombo as a starter, though that's not exactly glowing words. Borrego added that rookie bigs must be ready to play and that small ball is an option, which would mean time for PJ Washington at center and could mean extra run for Cody Martin and Miles Bridges.