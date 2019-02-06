Biyombo finished with seven points (2-2 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and a block over 14 minutes in the Hornets' loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

Biyombo made little impact in this game, and he recorded his sixth straight game of seven points or less. His overall contributions this season have made him a very risky play, even in his recent stretch of 16 games as a starter. Cody Zeller (hand) made his return on Tuesday, playing only 14 minutes. Zeller's minutes should increase sooner than later, sending Biyombo back to the pine and rendering him unusable in all but the deepest of leagues.