Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Doesn't play Monday
Biyombo (nose) was deemed available for Monday's game, but he never saw the floor in the Hornets' 115-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Though Biyombo was cleared to play after getting bopped on the nose in Charlotte's previous game Sunday against the Suns, coach James Borrego may have chosen to hold the 27-year-old out for precautionary purposes for the second half of the back-to-back set. Biyombo's usage -- or lack thereof -- Wednesday in Denver will likely be a greater indicator of whether he's still in the rotation or if Cody Zeller and Willy Hernangomez have truly usurped him as Charlotte's preferred center options.
