Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Double-double in loss to Pacers
Biyombo scored 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-5 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and a block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 loss to the Pacers.
The 26-year-old big now has two straight double-doubles and three in his last nine games as he settles into the Hornets' starting center spot. Biyombo still doesn't see enough consistent court time to have a lot of fantasy value, but in deeper formats he's worth keeping an eye on in case his minutes, and production, tick upwards.
