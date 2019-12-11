Biyombo scored 13 points (4-6 FG, 5-6 FT) while adding 15 rebounds in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 win over the Wizards.

He essentially split minutes at center with Cody Zeller, but it's hard to argue with the result as both big men recorded double-doubles against a thin Wizards frontcourt. Biyombo's was his second of the season, and since moving into the starting five in late November, the 27-year-old is averaging only 8.6 points, 7.3 boards and 0.9 blocks in 21.9 minutes over the last eight games.