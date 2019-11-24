Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Double-double off bench
Biyombo scored 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 116-115 loss to the Bulls.
It's the 27-year-old's first double-double of the year, and just his third game seeing 20 or more minutes of court time -- while all three have come in the last six games, Biyombo has also been stuck with games of nine and seven minutes during that stretch. He has the length and athleticism to rack up boards and blocks if given the chance, but until he earns a more consistent role in the Hornets' frontcourt, his fantasy value will be erratic at best.
