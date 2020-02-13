Biyombo posted 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 win over the Timberwolves.

With Cody Zeller (undisclosed) sitting out, Biyombo made his 26th start of the season. As a starter, he's averaging 8.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.2 minutes.