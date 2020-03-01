Biyombo will draw a third straight start at center in Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Biyombo seems to have at least temporarily settled in as the Hornets' top center, unseating Cody Zeller for those duties. The 2011 first-round pick has turned in back-to-back quality outings as a starter, averaging 12.5 points, 8.0 boards, 3.0 blocks and 2.5 assists in 29.0 minutes between the two contests while shooting 62.5 percent from the floor. The Hornets have won both of those games, so expect coach James Borrego to stick with Biyombo as their primary option at the position while Charlotte stays reasonably competitive.