Biyombo tallied nine points (2-5 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 118-107 victory over the Grizzlies.

Biyombo came up just one point shy of his third straight double-double Wednesday, finishing with nine points and 10 rebounds. He continues to be the primary beneficiary of the Cody Zeller (hand) injury and despite his limited offensive abilities, is still worth a look in 12-team formats if you need some big man stats.