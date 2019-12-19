Biyombo supplied 4 points (2-4 FG, 0-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a block during the Hornets' 100-98 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Wednesday ended Biyombo's double-double streak at two. He visibly struggled chasing Kevin Love around when he was on the floor, which was likely a culprit of Biyombo only playing 19 minutes. He did not score after the first quarter. Biyombo could be looked at by prospective owners in need of rebounds, however even with P.J. Washington shelved (finger), it would seemingly take another injury to result in consistent production from Biyombo.