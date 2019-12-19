Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Gathers five offensive rebounds
Biyombo supplied four points (2-4 FG, 0-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a block during the Hornets' 100-98 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Biyombo's double-double streak ended at two games. He visibly struggled chasing Kevin Love around when he was on the floor, which was likely a culprit of Biyombo only playing 19 minutes. He did not score after the first quarter. Biyombo could be looked at by prospective owners in need of rebounds; however, even with P.J. Washington shelved (finger), it would seemingly take another injury to result in consistent production from Biyombo.
