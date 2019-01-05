Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Gets start Saturday
Biyombo will get the start Saturday against the Nuggets.
Biyombo, who scored 10 points in 15 minutes Wednesday, will get the start over Wily Hernangomez Saturday. The veteran center has played sparingly this season, averaging 2.5 points and 8.3 minutes in 12 games.
