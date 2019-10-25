Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Gets starting nod
Biyombo is starting Friday's game against the Timberwolves, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Biyombo will enter the starting five in place of Cody Zeller (personal), who's away from the team. The former first-round pick failed to play in Charlotte's season opener, but he'll take the court for the first time Friday night.
More News
