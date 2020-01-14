Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Headed for bench
Biyombo isn't starting Monday's game against Portland, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Biyombo had started 24 straight contests heading into Monday's matchup, but he's headed for a bench in Portland. Cody Zeller draws the start at center, his first start since Dec. 18.
-
