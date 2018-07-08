Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Heading to Charlotte
Biyombo will be dealt to the Hornets in a three-team trade agreed upon Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Julyan Stone will be sent to Chicago in the deal while Jerian Grant and Timofey Mozgov will be shipped to Orlando.
The Hornets will essentially give up a depth point guard in Stone to deal Timofey Mozgov's exorbitant contract in exchange for Biyombo's. While the $34 million remaining on Biyombos' deal over the next two years is a tough hit to swallow, he at least represents a more realistic rotational option for the team than Mozgov did and has some prior history with the organization. Expect Biyombo to battle for minutes at center with Cody Zeller and Willy Hernangomez.
