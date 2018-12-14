Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Inactive again Friday
Biyombo is inactive for Friday's game against New York, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
This doesn't come as a huge surprise, given Biyombo hasn't seen any action in Charlotte's previous three games. He's averaging 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds over 10 contests this season.
