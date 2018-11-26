Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Inactive Monday
Biyombo is listed as inactive for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Biyombo has appeared in just eight games this season, averaging 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 8.5 minutes during those contests, so his absence shouldn't carry significant fantasy implications.
