Biyombo scored 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes in Friday's loss to the Jazz.

Biyombo didn't re-enter the starting lineup in PJ Washington's (foot) absence, though he did return to an increased role. He took advantage by shooting perfectly from the field, but he wasn't able to record any blocks -- his primary calling card for fantasy purposes. If Washington remains sidelined for the Hornets matchup Saturday against the Wizards, Biyombo could see a similar workload.