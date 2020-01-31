Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Left out of rotation
Biyombo (coach's decision) didn't see the court during Thursday's 121-107 loss to the Wizards.
Biyombo was a healthy scratch while Cody Zeller started and earned 24 minutes and Willy Hernangomez came off the bench and logged 20. After establishing himself as a decent option in deeper leagues during December, Biyombo has fallen off to a large extent here in January and likely shouldn't be trusted in daily leagues unless or until he regains a spot in the regular rotation.
